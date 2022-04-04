Actress June Brown, known for her role as Dot Cotton in British soap opera EastEnders, has died at the age of 95, and tributes from news outlets and fans are honoring the late actress's legacy.

Brown was known for her feisty personality and tenacious attitude toward life - but there's one aspect of her back story that had social media doing a double-take on Monday.

Despite the actress's successful career, she never wanted to be in film or television. As a child, Brown wanted to be an osteopath and often experimented with dissection to fuel her love for medicine.

"There was nothing June Brown liked better than putting a rabbit in a biscuit tin, gassing it, and then cutting it up," a tribute from The Timesreported.

“Nowadays people would scream in horror at the thought,” she was quoted as once saying, “but we were not sentimental about field animals. I loved dissection."

Through interviews, it's clear Brown's attitude towards life was admired by many, including Lady Gaga who once appeared on the Graham Norton Show alongside Brown.



On social media, fans shared their experience with Brown, attesting to her funny personality.

Brown's family announced her passing in a statement posted to BBC EastEnders Twitter page.

"We are deeply saddened to announce our beloved mother, June, passed away very peacefully at her home in Surrey on Sunday evening, with her family by her side. We would kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time"



The anecdotes are a testament to Brown's beloved personality which will continue to live on through her work.



