Justin Baldoni launches website to share 'evidence' amid Blake Lively legal battle

Actor Justin Baldoni has reportedly launched a website to publish legal documents for fans amid his ongoing legal battle with co-star Blake Lively .

News that Lively was to sue her It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment and launching a campaign to “destroy” her reputation, emerged in December, following speculation of a rift between the pair who did no press interviews for the film together.

In an effort to defend himself, TMZ reports Baldoni has now started a website , which provides links to his countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in addition to a “timeline of relevant events” related to the case and email/text messages between Baldoni and Lively.

Baldoni’s counter lawsuit for $400 million (£321m) includes allegations of civil extortion, defamation and false light invasion of privacy.

The actor’s attorney Bryan Freedman reportedly confirmed the website was set up to chronicle the facts of the case from the very beginning, when Baldoni secured the film rights to Colleen Hoover’s novel.

In a statement, Freedman claimed Baldoni has an “overwhelming amount of untampered evidence detailing Blake Lively and her team’s duplicitous attempt to destroy Justin Baldoni and his team”.

Freedman said: “It is clear based on our own all-out willingness to provide all complete text messages, emails, video footage and other documentary evidence that was shared between the parties in real-time, that this is a battle she will not win and will certainly regret.”

Amid the ongoing legal action, plenty of celebrities are showing their support for Lively.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings