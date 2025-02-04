Despite the film's title, It Ends With Us, the ongoing legal battle surrounding it feels ironically endless, with alleged private text messages between Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds now emerging.

Since the film's release in August, there has been an onslaught of back-and-forths and allegations, with Lively filing a lawsuit in December alleging sexual harassment and launching a campaign to "destroy" her reputation. It came after speculation of a feud on set after the pair carried out press duties separately and were not seen interviewed together.

Baldoni's attorney suggested the lawsuit was Lively trying to "fix her negative reputation." He added that the claims are "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt."

Lively said in a statement: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

It comes after Baldoni was the centre of a New York Timesexposé, his talent agent WME reportedly dropping him on the same day Lively's lawsuit was filed, and a woman's advocacy group rescindingBaldoni's Voices of Solidarity Award that honoured "remarkable men who have shown courage and compassion in advocating on behalf of women and girls".

Getty Images

On 31 December, in response to the NYT piece, Baldoni's team sued the publication for $250 million.

"The article’s central thesis, encapsulated in a defamatory headline designed to immediately mislead the reader, is that plaintiffs orchestrated a retaliatory public relations campaign against Lively for speaking out about sexual harassment — a premise that is categorically false and easily disproven," the lawsuit read.

In response, The Times doubled down on their reporting, writing: "We plan to vigorously defend against the lawsuit.”

"The role of an independent news organization is to follow the facts where they lead,” the statement said. “Our story was meticulously and responsibly reported. It was based on a review of thousands of pages of original documents, including the text messages and emails that we quote accurately and at length in the article."

The Man Enough podcast host and actor Baldoni has since delivered a $400 million (£321m) counter lawsuit with his attorney Bryan Freedman containing allegations of civil extortion, defamation and false light invasion of privacy.

Now, a website has emerged detailing Baldoni's lawsuit. It contains two links: 'Amended Complaint' (224 pages) and 'Timeline of Relevant Events' (168 pages).

Baldoni's legal team told TMZ the site aims to "chronologically trace the facts," as per their report. The website features alleged text conversations and a detailed timeline of events.

One of the alleged texts shows Baldoni reaching out to Ryan Reynolds on 17 February 2023.

"Hey Ryan, Justin Baldoni here. The guy who brought his literal baggage to his meeting with your wife. I asked Blake for your number well over a month ago and have wanted to text you for a while now but my good ol nerves got the best of me. Emily and I have a very small circle ... We've known all our closest friends for years, and I don't really have any close female friends that my wife isn't also friends with - let alone married ones. And so I guess this is just an awkward text to say I'd like to be friends. (I’m glad there’s no check yes or no box)," the alleged texts read.

Reynolds' reportedly responded on 28 February: "Hey Justin - Sorry for the delay... What a loving and generous message. Thank you. We're both looking forward to getting to know you and your family better. We're also big fans over here. Since before we met, and more-so after. You've been a wonderful collaborator with [sic], and that meant a great deal - to both of us. Being a stand-up person is everything, and you've been just that since day one. Thank you..."

He added: "I happen to adore you, Justin."

Getty Images

One text from Lively to Baldoni from Lively regarding a raunchy scene, read: "It's my love language. Spicy and playfully bold, never with teeth".

She also reportedly referred to herself as a "ballbuster".

One message supposedly showed Lively asking to change the body scenes to the end of the schedule as she had just had her son Olin. This text is detailed on the newly-emerged website.

Baldoni reportedly responded by telling her he was unsure whether he could change the schedule but reassured her: "I want you to know you will look amazing. Anything you are insecure about we will talk through and get creative together and make you comfortable. I just don't want you to stress about your body. It's the last thing you need."

In a statement, Freedman claimed Baldoni has an "overwhelming amount of untampered evidence detailing Blake Lively and her team’s duplicitous attempt to destroy Justin Baldoni and his team".

Freedman said: "It is clear based on our own all-out willingness to provide all complete text messages, emails, video footage and other documentary evidence that was shared between the parties in real-time, that this is a battle she will not win and will certainly regret."

Amid the ongoing legal action, plenty of celebrities are showing their support for Lively.

Indy100 reached out to the representatives for Baldoni, Lively and Reynolds for comment

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.