Justin Bieber slams H&M for 'trash' merchandise using his face

Justin Bieber has slammed H&M for using his face on their clothes, alleging they didn't ask for his permission – despite them claiming they followed correct "approval procedures".

The Canadian superstar took to his Instagram Stories on Monday (19 December) to call the fashion retailer's merchandise "trash".

The new collection features sweatshirts, T-shirts and hoodies with the 'Yummy' singer's face and lyrics.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the singer told his 270 million followers: "I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M… all without my permission and approval.

"SMH I wouldn't buy it if I were you."

In a separate story slide, he added: "The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn't approve it don't buy it."

H&M told Indy100: "As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures."

Bieber, 28, has his own official merch for sale on his website, which features his image and lyrics from his latest album, Justice. In 2019, he also launched a clothing line with Ryan called Drew, after his middle name.

H&M has previously carried lines featuring Bieber's face and upcoming tours, including his 2016 Purpose Tour and the following year for his Stadium Tour.

Earlier this year, the star cancelled his World Tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome months before. He shared footage of his face partially paralysed.

"After resting and consulting with my doctors, family, and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me," he explained at the time.

"This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio, and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being."

Indy100 reached out to H&M for comment.

