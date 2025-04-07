Everything you need to know about the fictional group chat that's massive on TikTok

There's a new TikTok series that has everyone talking, and it's all about a girls' group chat where one of the friends (Hailey) decides to invite her boyfriend (Justin) to the dinner plans they all made together.

It's a move that doesn't go down too well with the rest of the group, after all, as it was meant to be a girls-only dinner...

The fictional skit was created by Sydney Robinson (@thatgirlsydjo), and the original video has taken the internet by storm, as it now has over 28.6 million views. And we're all dying to know what happens next in the saga.

"WAIT. No. Im invested. who pinged. WHO RESPONDED," one person commented on the first video.

Another person added: "Meanwhile, Justin doesn’t even know he’s going out tonight."

"The acting is so good I didn’t notice they’re all the same girl," a third person praised the one-woman performance.

A fourth person commented: "Glad to know this is a universal girl experience HAHAH."

Meanwhile, the series has caught the attention of celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Charlie Puth, and Leslie Jones, and a lot of brands are commenting for engagement too.





@thatgirlsydjo The Group Chat: a series #groupchat #friends #drama #tea

As for the character names Justin and Hailey, Robinson told TODAY that Hailey was named after the character from One Tree Hill, not Hailey and Justin Bieber, and shared how she's been working on the viral skit for a year.

In fact, the idea was inspired by an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation where Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino announces to the rest of the cast via their group chat that he's been released from jail.

“He texts everyone that he’s out, and they’re all on a vacation in a house sleeping, and it just revives the group chat,” Robinson said.

“It revives the entire group. Everyone’s like, waking up, looking at it, and just the very idea of his name popping up on their home screen sent shock waves through the house.

“I was like, ‘That. That feeling,'" she explained, on what she wanted to portray in her videos.

But Robinson also noted how the storyline draws from her own personal experience, as she elaborated: “It’s so funny the ways in which being a woman is such a universal experience.

“And I think having a really close group of girlfriends with very different personalities that are bound to clash, but it doesn’t always mean the end of a friendship.”

@thatgirlsydjo The Group Chat: Part IIII #groupchat #friends #drama #tea

Luckily for us, the TikToker has been keeping viewers fed as she has since released four parts to the series, and it has been keeping everyone on the edge of their seat.

In the highly anticipated second part, drama ensues as Hailey leaves the group chat, and the rest of the girlfriends discover that Justin wasn't a last-minute addition and was actually part of the dinner reservation all along.

The third part then saw Hailey asking to rejoin the group, assuring them Justin will not be coming - only for the girls to turn up at the restaurant to discover he's already there. (Yes, we're all confused.)

The friends and Justin ask each other what they're doing at the restaurant - and we get a Justin voice reveal, and it's none other than Charlie Puth, who is a fan of the series, as the musician previously commented how he is "so invested" in what happens next.

Let's just say a bombshell was dropped at the end of part four...

While this is the latest update, Robinson has promised a part five is coming soon and took to TikTok to thank everyone as she reached one million followers on the platform.

Elsewhere, the wildest videos from the 'probably needed a hug but' trend taking over TikTok, and the most viewed TikTok in the world has been revealed – and it’s not what you’d expect.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.