Justin Timberlake speaks out for the first time following his DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake performed his first show since his DWI arrest and admitted he's had a "tough week."

Addressing the audience at his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour in Chicago on Friday night (June 21), the Cry Me A River singer spoke out on the matter for the first time.

"We've been together through ups and downs, lefts and rights," he said. "It's been a tough week, but you're here and I'm here, and nothing can change this moment right now."

He added: "I know sometimes I'm hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back," and appeared to be emotional.

The 43-year-old made headlines earlier this week after he was pulled over by cops when he drove through a stop sign and failed to stay on the right side of the road at Sag Harbor - a popular village in the Hamptons for celebs in the summer.

An "unsteady" Timberlake had "bloodshot and glassy" eyes and "strong odour" of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath, according to the charging document, as well as slowed speech, "performed poorly" on standardized sobriety tests and refused a breathalyzer test.

In the early hours of the morning, Timberlake was arrested and taken to Sag Harbor Police Headquarters where he was held overnight and formerly charged with a DWI Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on Tuesday morning (June 18) and was then released without bail.

A source told Page Six that the officer who pulled Timberlake over "was so young that he didn’t even know" who the NSYNC boyband member was.

“He didn’t recognize him or his name," the insider told the publication.

While another added: "Justin said under his breath, ‘This is going to ruin the tour.’ The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin replied, ‘The world tour.'"

Timberlake's next court appearance will take place on July 26.

