Britney Spears toasts 'the little things' after ex Justin Timberlake's DUI arrest

Britney Spears turned to Instagram with a cryptic post following the arrest of her ex Justin Timberlake.

On Tuesday (18 June), Timberlake was driving his car through a popular village in the Hamptons, where he was pulled over after driving through a stop sign.

The 'Cry Me a River' singer was said to have "bloodshot and glassy" eyes and a "strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath," according to the charging document.

Timberlake "performed poorly" on standardized sobriety tests and reportedly refused a breathalyzer test.

"I had one martini and I followed my friends home," the NSYNC star allegedly told authorities as per PEOPLE.

Since the news broke, Spears uploaded an image of a cocktail garnished with fruit, cryptically captioning it: "It's the little things you know [flower emojis]."

The singer turned off the comments on the post that racked up 30,000 likes at the time of writing.

In a statement, the District Attorney for Suffolk County confirmed: "On June 18, 2024, Justin Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor for Driving While Intoxicated. He will be arraigned in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court this morning. At this time, we have no further comment."

Timberlake's court appearance is expected to be on 26 July, which coincides with the start of his tour, Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

A source told Page Six that Timberlake referenced his upcoming shows when he was pulled over.

"Justin said under his breath, 'This is going to ruin the tour,'" to which the blissfully unaware police officer questioned: "What tour?"

