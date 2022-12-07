Alex Jones accuses Kanye of 'homoerotic fixation' on Hitler

Alex Jones has made a further attempt to separate himself from Kanye West's recent Anti-Semitic remarks by joining an interview with right-wing YouTuber Steven Crowder to defend his position.

“There’s a real creepy factor with this Hitler stuff,” he said.

“It’s like some homoerotic thing over Hitler. That is kind of what’s going on. There is this Hitler fetish."

Many have said Jones is trying to regain control after he was associated with West's comments made on his show, InfoWars.

