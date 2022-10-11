Kanye West shows 'porn' video to Adidas executives during meeting

Kanye West appeared to show porn to Adidas Executives during a business meeting, in a video released on his YouTube channel.

In the 30-minute vlog, he shows five unidentified men a clip on his phone, before a man he is with then accuses Adidas of stealing the 45-year-old's ideas.

"Is that a porn movie?", they ask, confused.

"Yeah", West replies.

The rapper has recently been involved in controversy surrounding the messaging his brand puts out, including an offensive 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt as part of its new collection.

