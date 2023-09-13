Kanye West's wife sparks more uproar in Italy with latest controversial outfit

Kanye 'Ye' West and his rumoured wife Bianca Censori have caused a stir in recent weeks with a series of risqué outfits while travelling Italy.

In the latest string of photos, the pair were spotted enjoying a shopping day in Florence. The snaps show the rapper donning his usual all-black attire, including a tee, pants, a hood – and no shoes.

Censori, a former Yeezy employee, was seen wearing a sheer, nude bandeau top paired with a pair of black shorts and heels.

It comes after Censori was spotted holding a pillow on a day out in Italy after locals complained about her "offensive" outfits.



The photos were shared on X/Twitter, with one writing: "How completely ridiculous these people are. Put on some clothes and then you won’t have to take a hotel room cushion out sightseeing with you - and you even get your arms free! Novel concept."

Another added: "Kanye & Bianca Censori are unhinged. Someone ought to stage an intervention. Wearing a pillow? Him walking in socks?"

The pair were previously banned from a Venice boat company after West exposed his bare bottom to onlookers, while Censori rested her head on his lap.

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi has since revealed the couple will "no longer be welcome" on any of their boats.

In a statement, the company said staff were "completely unaware" West had dropped his pants, as they were focusing on water traffic.

A source for the Venice Police told the Daily Mail : "There are standards of public decorum that have to be followed by tourists and locals alike and any breaches are severely punished. The images of West with his trousers down while in a taxi as he and his partner crossed the lagoon were seen all over the globe."

