Kanye West took to Instagram on Thursday (1 September) with a series of since-deleted explosive rants toward Kris Jenner.

The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, is no stranger to confrontation or airing his celebrity feuds on social media. This time, he's in a dispute over his four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, and their education.

West would like his children to attend his "faith and project-based" school, Donda Academy, in memory of his late mother, Donda West.

"It’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school," West said in one of his messages, referring to the area where Kardashian lives and the streaming service where her show, The Kardashians, airs. "I’m not the crazy one here. It’s up. I won’t stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes."



He continued: "Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do," referring to the previous 2007 and 2019 shoots Jenner's daughters did. He added: "Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago [sic]."

In one of the screenshots, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian said in a message to West that her mum had asked: "Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end."



West responded: "Ya’ll don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I’m here."

He also took a moment to blast GAP, whom he recently collaborated with, for allegedly ripping off his designs. Other jabs were taken at Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted.



In a separate message about Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson, West wrote: "Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit."

Indy100 reached out to GAP and the reps of West and Kardashian for comment.

