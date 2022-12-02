Kanye West praised Hitler in a recent interview with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Infowars - and now fans who have tattoos of the disgraced rapper are having some serious regrets.

But NAAMA Studios in London are offering free removal to those with Ye-inspired tats following West's antisemitic comments that saw him get dropped by big brands such as Adidas, GAP and Balenciaga.

The 45-year-old has also recently been banned from Twitter by Elon Musk (December 2) who says West was "inciting violence" after tweeting what appeared to be a symbol combining a swastika and a Star of David.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In his recent appearance on Infowars, where West - who bizarrely sported a black head covering over his face - was interviewed alongside Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes where Jones attempted to get the artist to denounce Nazism.

“You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t deserve to be demonised,” Jones told West.

However, West decided to compliment the dictator instead.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also,” West replied.

“The Jews...I love everyone, and the Jewish people are not going to tell me ‘You can love us and you can love what we are doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we are pushing with the pornography’, but this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good and I am done with that.

“I am done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

In light of West's praises for the Nazi leader who oversaw Halocaust, fans with tattoos of him are sharing their regrets at getting their favourite artist etched onto their skin.

Kanye fans have been sharing their regrets over inking the rapper on their body, following him prasing Hitler Twitter/spizzyspose













Kanye fans have been sharing their regrets over inking the rapper on their body, following him prasing Hitler Twitter/stxrlingstxdio









Kanye fans have been sharing their regrets over inking the rapper on their body, following him prasing Hitler Twitter/RLINEFPS

"We all hope that the tattoos we get will always have a special meaning to us, however, you can never predict the future and how that might affect your view of your tattoo," Briony Garbett, CEO of NAAMA Studios said on the Kanye situation.



"When you have a tattoo inspired by someone you admire and they start making headlines for all the wrong reasons, it’s not exactly something you want to wear on your sleeve that you are or were a fan.

“That is why we are willing to come to the aid of those who are embarrassed about their Kanye West-inspired tattoos and are offering complimentary treatment for all UK fans that want them removed."

The tattoo removal typically takes eight to 12 sessions which would usually cost around £2,000 to get done at NAAMA Studios - depending on the size of the design.

As the tattoo parlour said: "Yeezy come, Yeezy go..."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.