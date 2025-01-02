Kanye West reveals controversial take on The Last of Us Part 2

Kanye West, now known as Ye, has shared a controversial take on The Last of Us Part 2 on his Instagram Story, surprising fans.

The Last of Us Part 2 first released in 2020 and is the sequel to the hugely popular Naughty Dog title that came out in 2013.

It's proven so popular that HBO adapted it into a series; Season Two, which airs in Spring 2025, and follows events in the second game.

No spoilers if you haven't played it or don't know what happens (if you don't, where have you been?!), but what happens in The Last of Us Part 2 pretty much split the fanbase straight down the middle.

Some absolutely love the direction Naughty Dog took the game in and others completely despise it, so much so that Naughty Dog's latest IP Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet was targeted with a swarm of dislikes and negative comments on YouTube.

And it seems Ye sits in the first camp if his Instagram Story is anything to go by.

Ye says The Last of Us 2 is "by far the best game ever made / Instagram

He posted a clip of static gameplay with the caption: "Last of Us 2 on Survivor + mode got me spending all day on one board.

"By faaaaaaarrrr the best game ever made so far. This is not a sponsored post."

High praise indeed.

