5 Kardashian 'photoshop fails' that got the internet talking

The Kardashians have become one of the most famous families in the world. And with fame comes eagle-eyed fans watching their every move.

While some critics have argued the Kar-Jenner clan is losing their relevance, you can't deny how much they've carried pop culture on their backs for many years.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

With the new season of their show dropping on Disney Plus and Hulu next month, the family have been upping the ante on social media. From star-studded birthday bashes to high-profile weddings, the family gives their millions of followers a glimpse into their lavish lives on a regular basis.

However, some of their snaps have been accused of being edited. Here are the top five alleged Photoshop fails that got the internet talking.

Kendall's extra-long hand

Some social media critics accused Kendall Jenner of dropping a Photoshop fail earlier this year when an Instagram post, showing the model's hand looking unnaturally long, went viral.

One person on Instagram wrote: "I hope u are okay. Did someone slam the door, and was your hand between it? "









Kim's Skims promo

Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram with a bathroom selfie wearing a bikini set from her Skims line.

"I just try on @skims swim and pray it doesn’t rain forever in LA," she captioned the viral post.

It didn't take long for critics to comment on her hand, where her middle finger appeared to be missing.

One Instagrammer commented: “Wait, where's the middle finger?”

Another said: "The amount of editing is absurd. Just post a regular pic. Nobody cares... You're in your 40s."

While many chimed in and claimed the post to be edited, it seems as though Kim is using a phone pop socket, a circular accessory to improve grip.













Photoshopping the children in a photo to 'fit the aesthetic'

Kim hilariously owned a Photoshop fail last year, after a notable amount of people highlighted the odd post.

After weeks of being called out for replacing Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, out of a photo and editing in Khloe's daughter, True, Kim finally owned up to her Instagram edit.

At the time, Kim shared the original image at Disneyland to her Instagram story, writing: "The original pics were Stormi! However, I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said [insert crying face] she wasn't really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that! But it wasn't going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly."

Kim added: "It wasn't the aesthetic I was going for and I can own up to that! You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul and I will be dammed if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid. So thank you True for taking one for the team!"

Kim Kardashian/Instagram









Kim's gym snap

One post that cause chaos on social media was a "candid" snap of Kim in the gym.

Many were quick to question why the gym equipment looked off.

"Nooooo not the curvy background," one wrote, while another added: "The side of the table is bended. I never knew tables could bend."









Khloe Kardashian's 'cinched in waist'

Earlier this month, Khloe took to Instagram with a stunning snap at her best friend's birthday bash.

Fans criticised the since-deleted image for appearing edited, with her upper thigh "bent out of proportion" and her waist seemingly "cinched in."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

"Honestly does she not have billions to her name? Surely she could hire someone to edit these photos. It's laughable and quite frankly, mortifying," one catty comment read, while another added: "Khloe darling, the background is looking a bit wonky."





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.