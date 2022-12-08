Former Republican Arizona gubernatorial Kari Lake has some thoughts about Brittney Griner's release, and they're bizarre..

While speaking with Steven Crowder for his podcast Louder with Crowder, Lake, 53, shared her thoughts on the recent deal President Joe Biden struck in exchange for Griner.

Biden announced Thursday he had worked out a deal with Russia to exchange Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for the WNBA player.

While many celebrated Griner's safe return home, Lake said if it were her, she'd handle the situation differently.

"If you told me, 'we're going you for this guy' I would maybe say 'you know what? Let me stay a little bit longer, keep working on that negotiation. Let's see if we can find something a little bit more level," Lake said.

Lake noted that the conditions of the cells Griner was kept in, looked "horrible".

Lake also added that she 'had a feeling' if Donald Trump was still president "it would've been handled so much better."

Crowder agreed with her, calling the exchange "a bad deal."

Lake's opinion was met with mockery and criticism.



"Maybe Kari would like to volunteer as tribute to take Brittany’s place till a satisfactory negotiation can occur," a Twitter user wrote.

"Kari’s right, what prisoner that is shown the door to freedom wouldn’t say “Nah, I’m good, I’ll stay here”," Jordan tweeted.

Griner was been held in a Russian penal colony since February when she was arrested at the Moscow airport for having cannabis oil in her luggage.

A Russian court found Griner guilty in July and sentenced her to nine years in jail.

For months, people advocated for Griner's release, pleading with President Biden to stick a deal with Russia.

However, many right-wingers felt the deal was poorly made as Bout, who is also known as the "Merchand of Death" seemed like a dangerous criminal.

