Kari Lake says Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump have 'BDE'

Kari Lake says Florida governor Ron DeSantis has BDE - and so does Donald Trump.

BDE usually stands for big d*** energy and usually means to have unshakable self-confidence, but the news anchor-turned-politician says she's reclaiming it as 'big DeSantis energy'.

"Anybody know what that [BDE] means? Ask your kids about it later," Lake joked during a Turning Point rally, making the comments.

"He's got the same kind of BDE that President Trump has...He has the same kind of BDE that we want all of our leaders to have."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.