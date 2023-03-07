Katy Perry had a great reaction to singer Bebe Rexha getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

On Saturday (4 March), Rexha was on stage performing her song I’m Good (Blue) at the kid's awards show when she and her dancers were covered in slime in a surprise at the very end of the performance.

In an Instagram post, Rexha posted a “kids choice awards before and after..” with a picture from before the sliming and a short clip of the moment she got covered. Fellow singer Katy Perry commented with a reference to her own, much worse, experience.

In 2010, the Teenage Dream singer attended the awards show and was literally knocked to the ground by the sheer force of the green slime which sprayed at her after she opened a box on stage.

Perry commented on Rexha’s post: “They were kind to you sis.”

In the comments, other fans also looked back at the moment and how Nickelodeon did her so dirty.

One fan replied, “Not you remembering the trauma,” while another added: “Mama yours was attempted m*rder.”

Someone else agreed, saying: “Omg Katy hahah. You’re right @beberexha was lucky.”

Another commented: “Omg so sry for what happened to uuu they did u so dirtyyy.”

The resurfaced clip even made its way onto Twitter, where people couldn’t believe their eyes.

One person wrote: “They tried to take her out fr… all she did was wear a blue wig & make pop hits.”

Another said: “Someone HATED Katy.”

