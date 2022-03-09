Kim Kardashian's $100,000 giveaway is 'exposed' by TiKToker

A TikToker has opened up on how Kim Kardashian's huge-prize Instagram giveaways are supposedly run.

Sarah Moret, founder and CEO of body-care brand Curie, claimed that she had been approached to take part in a giveaway that Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian were running in 2020.

In the video, she explains that the prize is worth $120,000, but it's claimed they would likely have got a lot of them for free, and been paid for placements too.

When calculated, this means that the pair could have earned around $2million for just one Instagram post.

