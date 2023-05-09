Katy Perry 'dissing' Meghan Markle's wedding dress resurfaces after coronation gig

Katy Perry's previous comment on the Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress has resurfaced, following her performance at King Charles's coronation concert on Sunday (May 7).

The popstar wore a metallic gold ball gown as she took to the stage on the grounds of Windsor Castle to perform her hits including 'Roar' and 'Firework,' which Princess Charlotte could be seen singing along to the former.

She was a part of the star-studded lineup that also included Lionel Richie, Take That, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel.

As a result of the 38-year-old's royal performance, her comments from back in 2018 have reappeared once more where she gave her honest opinion of the Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress who got married to Prince Harry that same year.

“I would have done one more fitting," Perry told Entertainment Tonight, adding that she preferred Princess Kate's dress when she married Prince William back in 2011.

"I’m never not going to tell the truth! One more fitting, but I love you. Kate, Kate, Kate won, Kate won!"

Meghan wore a Givenchy dress designed by Clare Waight Keller which had a bateau neckline and five-metre-long veil.

In comparison Kate's wore an Alexander McQueen gown designed by English designer Sarah Burton, creative director of the luxury fashion house, and the lace design included a V-neckline, long sleeves, a fitted Victorian bodice.

However, Perry did go on to wish Meghan and Harry well and also praised Meghan and the humanitarian work she has done.

“I’m so happy for them, and, you know, I don’t know them from Adam, but it’s amazing what she’s doing with all this, her humanitarian efforts. You know, the fact that she’s a proud feminist, I love all that," she added.

"I support her as another woman and love her and wish them both well.”

