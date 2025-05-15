Katy Perry reacts as 'Thinking of You' vocals mocked in viral meme

Katy Perry's vocals on a song she released 17 years ago have been mocked in a viral meme - and yes, she's seen the discourse.

The 40-year-old's song 'Thinking of You' from her first album One of the Boys (2008), which peaked at number 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at the time, is at the centre of the trend.

Recently, the tune has been a hot topic on social media as people make fun of how she sings the lyrics, as some say she overenunciates the words.

In particular, the trend sees users dramatically lip-sync to the following lyrics from the song: "You're like an Indian summer in the middle of winter."

Examples from the trend

There have been a lot of videos from this trend; here are some of the most viral examples.

TikToker Casey (@caseyistrash47) had some exaggerated facial expressions as he lip-synced to the track and declared that Perry was "proNOUUNcong in the studio that day."

The video has over 2.9 million views and 285,000 likes since it was posted back in March.

One person commented: "And she ate every last crumb too, had me at 11 longing for my late husband to return from war."

"WITH UH SIRPRIZE CENTOUR," a second person wrote.

Meanwhile, creator Stef (@stefanb2000) used his work break to entertain us with his lip sync rendition, which now has over 4.7 million views and 725,000 likes.









"This might have been the funniest thing I’ve ever seen. You 100% won this trend," one person wrote.

A second commented: "Break? You sure you're not the patient?"

TikToker Mariam Marks (@mariammarksart) got creative by painting Perry on the side of her face and exaggeratedly lip-syncing the words.

Since posting, the video now has over 9.2 million views, 921,000 likes, as viewers in the comments section joked at how "millennial" this was.

@mariammarksart I had to haha @Katy Perry #katyperry

One person wrote: "This is so millennial."

"Millennial humor," a second person agreed.

Someone else added: "Are you a millennial by chance."

Even Katy Perry herself took to the comments section, where she simply wrote: "Oh dear."

How has Katy responded to the trend?

Perry is currently on her Lifetimes Tour and responded to the viral meme during her show at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, last week.

As the pop star played the guitar during 'Thinking of You', her eyes widened on the now-memed lyrics: "You're like an Indian summer in the middle of winter/Like a hard candy with a...."

Shen then abruptly cut herself off as she told the crowd, "I don't sing like that," and proceeded to take off her guitar while laughing with her band.





@eddielopez81 Katy Perry Singing Think of You #thinkingofyou #katyperry #fyp @Katy Perry





But it hasn't stopped people online from continuing to take the mickey as TikToker @half.eaten.orange joined in on the trend, mocking the singer's recent unserious rendition and wrote: "The way Katy Perry STARED DOWN the crowd over this meme."





@half.eaten.orange I just saw the vid I’m CRYING 😂😂😭 #katyperry #concert #meme #thinkingofyou









TikTok account @katyperrycrave compared a clip of the singer's recent performance to one from when the track was released almost two decades ago and said: "Yes Katy, you do sing like that."





@katyperrycrave btw she was laughing right after this y'all can't take a joke #katyperry #thinkingofyou #thelifetimeatour





Elsewhere, why Katy Perry's all-female space trip isn't as pro-feminist as you'd think, and is Katy Perry an astronaut? This is why she may not be.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.