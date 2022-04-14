In one of the most revealing celebrity faux-pas we've seen recently, millionaire Kendall Jenner admitted that she doesn’t know what the word “frugal” means.

She appeared with the Kardashian clan during an interview with Access Hollywood, when they were quizzed about members of their family.

She was sitting next to three half-siblings Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner when she was suddenly left stumped by a question.

The interviewer asked them all who was 'the most frugal of the bunch’, and it left Kendall totally confused.

“I don't know what that means,” Kendall, who has a net worth of $45 million, told Kourtney.

“You care about the cost, like money,” Kourtney explained explained.









“Oh yeah, I'm cheap!” Kendall replied.



Kylie didn’t seem so sure on what it meant either, appearing to wait until the others offered their answers before showing Kendall’s name card.

To be fair, if we were on of the Kardashians we wouldn't bother being frugal either.

Meanwhile, some conspiracy theorists believe that Kylie faked her red carpet attendance during the recent Hulu premiere of The Kardashians, despite eyewitnesses confirming her presence.



On premiere night, the Kardashian/Jenner family and many of their close friends gathered around to celebrate their new show – but some people weren’t convinced, and accused Kylie photoshopping herself into the pictures.

It wouldn't be the first time the Kardashian/Jenner clan has been at the centre of a photoshop story, either.

One story concerned Khloe as people poked fun at her for editing her photo, which made her fingers appear abnormally long.

Kendall has been in the news recently for other reasons too, as her 818 Tequila brand is being sued by Texas-based company Tequila 512 as they allege that 818 Tequila has "simply and blatantly" copied their branding.

