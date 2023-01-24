Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannò) from The White Lotusseason two were the chaotic BFF's who became fan favourites, and the true winners of the show.

Now the breakout stars have reunited for a collaboration with Kim Kardashian's clothing line SKIMS for the company's Valentine's Day campaign - but there another character from the show fans are also urging Kim to collaborate with.

The pair channeled their mischievous characters from the show as Tabasco whispered something into Grannò's ear causing the two to laugh - all while both sported pink lingerie as well as black and love heart sets in other photos from the shoot.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“I watched The White Lotus and had to have my girls,” Kim Kardashian wrote in the post caption, revealing she's a fan of the comedy-drama series.

“I had so much fun shooting the Skims’ Valentine’s campaign,” Grannò said in a press release.

“Having the opportunity to work alongside my friend Simona and to experience our first global fashion campaign together is something very special.”

Tabasco also expressed her excitement for the collaboration: “I love everything Skims stands for! To be featured in a global fashion campaign with Beatrice that celebrates friendship, women, and feeling empowered and sexy in your own body is so rewarding.”

Fans absolutely loved SKIMS-White Lotus mash-up and described the marketing campaign as "genius."

One person wrote: "This is what I call brilliant ahead of the curve marketing. Love this!!"

"Mia and Lucia finally made it to LA," another person joked about the actor's characters.

Someone else added: "You’re always one step ahead Kimberly."

"This is so iconic," a fourth person commented.

There was also a demand for another actor from The White Lotusto join forces with SKIMS for a collab - the one and only Jennifer Coolidge.

One person wrote: "Yes, please get Jennifer Coolidge. I’m a woman of her age and we wear lingerie too!!"

"Need to see @jennifercoolidge in the skims," another person said.

Someone else replied: "Next @jennifercoolidge in Skims."

"WE WANT @jennifercoolidge," a fourth person commented.

*Spoiler ahead for The White Lotus season two ending*

Given that Coolidge's career was killed off in the most ridiculously iconic way at the end of season two, we definitely want an excuse to see her on our screens again.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.