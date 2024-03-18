Kim Kardashian has waded in on the Kate Middleton conspiracy theory, and people can’t believe how far it has travelled.

The speculation around the whereabouts of the Princess of Wales has descended into rumours, conspiracies and memes as the royal family member hasn’t been seen on official duties since December 2023.

The “Where is Kate Middleton” question has spread across social media in recent weeks and appears to have even reached beyond the shores of Britain, causing Kim Kardashian to reference it in an image caption.

In a post on Instagram, Kardashian shared a picture of herself dressed up and standing next to a car. In the caption, she mentioned the drama, writing, “On my way to go find Kate”, and shared it with her 364 million followers.

It has been liked 1.4 million times and gathered thousands of comments from followers in disbelief at the influencer referencing British royal drama.

“Omg that caption is going to stir up so much more drama,” one person commented.

Another wrote: “Not on my way to find Kate LMFAOOOOO.”

Someone else said: “Is Kimmy… trolling Kate Middleton.”

Others criticised Kardashian for being “insensitive” to the Princess of Wales, who is reported to have had surgery.

“Nothing like a celebrity who allegedly hates rumors, spreading rumors,” someone wrote.

Another added: “This is not even funny!! F***ing bad taste!!”

It comes not long after Kensington Palace released a picture of Middleton with her three children that was retracted by news agencies after several inaccuracies were spotted, sparking an apology from the Princess of Wales.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking