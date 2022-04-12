As a mother, Kim Kardashian is aware there are aspects of her life that she wants to protect her kids from, and has spoken about the way in which she would like to discuss her sex tape from 2007 with her children—when the time comes.

That moment also came scarily close however when Kardashian discovered that her son Saint had seen a teaser on his Roblox game.

During the premiere episode of her family’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians, the Skims founder saw a “super inappropriate” photo pop up on her son's device. Kardashian explained that there was an image of her crying face alongside a note that teased “unreleased footage” from her tape.

“It’s not okay now, it’s not. It’s on Roblox. Saint was on Roblox yesterday and a f**king thing popped up and he started laughing and is like, ‘Mommy, look!’ It’s a picture of my cry face that someone made on Roblox and it said ‘Kim’s new sex tape’ when you clicked on it," she recalled of when the uncomfortable situation took place.

She then said: "The last thing I want as a mum is my past to be brought up 20 years later. This is really embarrassing and I need to deal with it.“

"Had my son been a little bit older and been able to read, I would have been mortified. I died inside.”

In a later scene, Kardashian called her former husband Kanye and broke down in tears as she explained the situation. She told him: "I almost died when Saint thought it was funny. Thank God he can't read yet."

Kanye, in response, then calmed her down and said, “Stop worrying about public perception. You know who you are.”

In addition to Kanye, she also called her lawyer Marty Singer when she learned that Ray J’s former manager Wack 100 had been threatening to release what is claimed to be unseen footage.

She said that she was was “99 percent” sure that there wasn’t any extra footage out there.

“Over my dead body is this happening again. I know the right attorneys this time and I’m not going to let this happen to me again,” she told Singer.

“I have all the time, all the money and all of the resources to burn them all the f**king ground.”

Kardashian further asserted that she would spare no expense to protect “myself for my reputation and my children’s sake.”

