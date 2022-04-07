Kim Kardashian says cleaning makes her horny

Kim Kardashian has gushed how 'cleaning makes her horny' and her love of a clean playroom, in the latest teaser for new Hulu series, The Kardashians.

"People don't see that I cleaned out the playroom today. That makes me horny to literally cleaning out my f***ing playroom," she admitted, talking about how different the new show will be compared to the original Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

'"Like, any mom will get that. If you have a clean playroom, you can sleep at night," she laughed.

