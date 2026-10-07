Kylie Jenner set to star and produce in 'Bachelorette Weekend' thriller drama series

Kylie Jenner has landed her first major acting role in a new Hulu scripted drama series.

The reality star and businesswoman is to star in the thriller Bachelorette Weekend (working title) where she will play a bride-to-be who gets mysteriously murdered on her bachelorette weekend, with all of her friends under suspicion over her death.

Jenner's character has been described as the "North Star" of the show, as reported by Deadline.

The series is based on an unpublished book by Flora Collins, with the show being written and created by young-adult author and screenwriter Lauren Oliver and developed at Kapital by Aaron Kaplan and Jaiden Kaplan.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Not only will Jenner star in the series but she will also be a producer, alongside her sister Kim Kardashian who has entered the world of acting herself on the Hulu series All’s Fair along with upcoming Netflix movie The Fifth Wheel in the pipeline.

Jenner is a familiar face on our TV screens, appearing from a young age in reality shows such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Life of Kylie, and The Kardashians.

Most recently, Jenner made a cameo appearance as herself in Charli xcx's mockumentary film The Moment and is currently dating actor Timothee Chalamet where she has been attending award shows with him.

When it comes to acting, Jenner has previously hinted in an interview with Vanity Fair that it is something she wants to delve into.

“I’ve actually gotten a few scripts, nothing that I feel is right yet, but I 100 percent want to do more,” she said. “I really like comedy. I think I’m good at it. Maybe next time I talk to you, I’ll be the lead of an action movie!”

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