Kourtney Kardashian accidentally called 'Khloe' when getting married to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have given an inside look into their wedding ceremonies in Las Vegas, Santa Barbara and Portofino for their Hulu special 'Till Death Do Us Part'.

But not everything went according to plan. Footage from the drunken unofficial Las Vegas ceremony shows the Elvis impersonator officiating the ceremony seemingly getting his Kardashian sisters mixed up.

After the pair walked down the aisle, the Elvis impersonator told Travis to say "I, Travis, take you, Khloé, to be my wife," which is Kourtney's younger sister.

Though Kourtney took the mistake all in good jest as she fell to the floor, bursting with laughter and immediately wanted to tell her sister all about it.

"Wait, we need to FaceTime Khloé," she said. "She's gonna literally die."

The moment the Elvis impersonator mistakenly said Khloe instead of Kourtney Hulu

After the wedding, the couple reflected on the ceremony in a confessional as part of the show.

"Vegas was the most perfect thing of all time," Kourtney said. "The chapel was so perfect, and the neon lights!"

Meanwhile, Travis commented: "Vegas was post-Grammys, off the highest highs. [It was] magical. My baby was loose."

Kourtney previously spoke about the Vegas wedding on The Kardashianswhere she described how the Elvis officiator accidentally said her sister's name.

Luckily, Kourtney found the mistake hilarious and was keen to tell Khloe Hulu

“When Elvis was marrying us, he’s like, ‘I, Khloé, take thee, Travis…’ and I just lost my mind, fell straight on the floor, and we couldn't get up,” she recalled.

She also noted there were some aspects of the night that she couldn't remember.

“I blacked out," she admitted. “I actually don’t remember.”



“I didn’t even remember, like, Elvis sang to me walking down the aisle. I just didn’t remember — I didn’t remember I had a bouquet."

’Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis is now available to watch on Hulu.

