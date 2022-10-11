What does one do with millions of dollars and endless resources? Apparently, organize and color-code their pantry.

Re-surfaced photos of Khloe Kardashian's massive pantry have sparked a conversation on Twitter about the method of organization the reality TV star opted for.

The massive neutral-toned room contains shelves of baskets, jars, and containers neatly organized with labels.

Each basket and jar matches the color scheme of the pantry making it look more like a store display than a home.

While some people found the room aesthetically pleasing, others found it be a bit boring. One Twitter user explained what they believed a 'beautiful pantry' should look like.

"I see no hanging bundles of charcuterie, no smoked mozz. There is no crock of sauerkraut. She's a billionaire and yet she keeps no cache of vintage wines. Where are the wheels of aged cheeses. Where are the bieres de garde. This is no pantry this is the interior of a 7-11," the Twitter user wrote.

The pantry's organizational method was created in part by The Home Edit, a team of people who help celebrities and other clients organize their home using a color-coded method.

Kardashian's massive pantry is the second time The Home Edit has helped her organize the food storage room. On their TikTok and Instagram pages, the team shared before and after photos from her previous pantry to the new one.

The Home Edit has also assisted other celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Reese Witherspoon.

@thehomeedit We loved organizing @Khloé Kardashian’s last pantry, but we are BEYOND PROUD of what we accomplished this time! 🌈✨ #thehomeedit #khloekardashian

Although the organizational method and aesthetic may be perfect for Kardashian, people online found the well-manicured pantry unsettling.

"Wow, the Kardashians don’t have the same pantry as Count Dracula, blackpilled again," Charlie tweeted.

"Your house looking like a retail store isn't good design," another Twitter user wrote.

Like her sister, Kim Kardashian has also received backlash for having a neutral-toned, minimalistic home.



