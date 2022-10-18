Travis Barker thinks he and Kourtney Kardashian invented 'edging'

Travis Barker has revealed an NSFW fact about his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

The pair have been known for their public displays of affection since getting together in early 2021.

"Fun fact,” he said in a TikTok video promoting Blink-182's upcoming tour and music. “Me and my wife invented edging.”

The drummer is seemingly referencing Blink-182's new song 'Edging', but fans are still going wild, naturally.

"Oh it's easy, edging is lawn care," band mate Mark Hoppus jokingly adds.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

