Kylie Jenner reignites internet conspiracy by teasing music career in makeup ad

Is there anything the Kardashians can't do? From beauty empires to wellness worlds, reality TV's most famous family are conquering just about every industry; and now one of them could be dipping their toe into music.

Despite the accidental viral success of her 'Rise and Shine' clip, Kylie Jenner has teased fans that she could be taking her musical talents slightly more seriously, with a clip from a new song appearing in a teaser for one of her makeup adverts.

Ok, let's rewind slightly. The year is 2016, Kylie Cosmetics is in the purse of every teen, and King Kylie is at her peak.

Kylie Cosmetics

However, conspiracy theories are also rife that Jenner is secretly moonlighting as the lead of a band called Terror Jr, after she kept promoting their song 'Three Strikes' on social media, and appeared with the same pink hair as the then-anonymous female singer.

Terror Jr's hit track also featured in the launch campaign of Kylie Cosmetics.

It was later debunked that the band's singer was actually Lisa Vitale, and everyone soon forgot about it.

But, it would seem that with the return of the King Kylie collection in 2025, the now-28-year-old is reigniting the theories, by actually singing herself on what's thought to be a new Terror Jr song.

In an advert promoting the newly-revived makeup edit, which featured nods to her old aquamarine hair and her favourite Snapchat dog filter, Jenner is seen being handcuffed and released from jail, before getting picked up by Kris Jenner, who's waiting in a Rolls-Royce outside.

A slightly muffled, auto-tuned Kylie can be heard singing over what's a distinctively Terror Jr-sounding track over the top.

"I'm on my fourth strike", she sings, referencing the song she helped make famous. "Messed up three times it's alright."

A Genius page containing the song's lyrics has also popped up overnight.

Despite being ecstatic to see the return of what was arguably one of Jenner's most popular collections, no one can quite believe that she's now teasing us with music too.

Does she ever rest?

"We deadass really got Kylie Jenner music before a new Rihanna album", one person wrote under the post.

"The multiverse of Kylie is expanding", another penned.

"It's over now for these pop girlies—Miss Kylie is about to rise and shine", someone else chimed in.

It's not known whether the song was made just for the commercial or whether a Kylie Jenner album could genuinely be on the way - but for now, we can keep wishing - because there just might be a chance.

Why not read...

Everything we know about Charli XCX's new film featuring Kylie Jenner

Renowned doctor challenges Kylie Jenner’s breast augmentation revelation

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings