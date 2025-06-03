Timothee Chalamet’s 'ex' unexpectedly reacts to Kylie Jenner romance

Timothee Chalamet's 'ex' has lifted the lid on her thoughts about his relationship with Kylie Jenner.

People have been losing their minds over the couple's public outings, including at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome and the most recent Knicks game. But, it's seemingly not only fans who are shipping the pair.

Actress Eiza González – who has been romantically linked to Chalamet in the past after being spotted in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, together in June 2020 – recently sat down with Cosmopolitan, where she shared her candid thoughts.

"I'm obsessed with them. They look so in love, and so cute," she shared. "I have nothing but amazing things to say about him".

The comments came after the Fountain of Youth star was asking about 'liking' a photo of the couple on Instagram.

"They looked so cute together," she added. "They look so in love and so cute."

Elsewhere, Jenner left fans in hysterics after attending the Knicks game with Chalamet when eagle-eyed fans noticed a cheeky TikTok repost of a Sex and the City scene.

In a viral clip that's racked up 8.6 million views, one fan quipped: "Kylie is hilarious because girly knew everyone would see that repost and not only did it make me ship them 10X more bc icon for the Sex and the City reference."

Hundreds of fellow TikTokers flooded the clip, with one responding: "Okay, not going to lie, I unblocked Kylie to see and it was pretty funny. I did indeed laugh out loud."

Another curious fan wrote: "Immediately runs to Kylie's profile."

You can see the clip in question for yourself here:

@streamonmax Let’s get a win for Samantha, @New York Knicks. #SATC #SexandtheCity #SamanthaJones #CarrieBradshaw #KimCattrall #SarahJessicaParker #Knicks #NBAPlayoffs #HBO









