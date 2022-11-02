Fan gifts Lamar Odom NBA rings he was forced to pawn to cover medical bills

Lamar Odom says a fan has re-gifted him his NBA rings, after he was forced to pawn them to pay for medical bills as a result of his 2015 overdose.

The basketball player sold both rings at auction for $36,600 and $78,000, before the person who bought them returned them at a Lakers game against the Clippers last month.

"He says 'you're Lamar, you know...I bought your rings’. I was like, 'oh s**t!’ because at this point I'm still embarrassed," he describes of the moment.

"He gave me my s*** back...for nothing."

