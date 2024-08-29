Lana Del Rey allegedly dating alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene

Singer Lana Del Rey is reportedly dating a man who operates alligator tours in Louisiana and the internet is confused.

Nothing enthrals social media quite like the love lives of celebrities, with fans previously noting the chemistry that the Summertime Sadness singer recently appeared to have on stage with rapper Quavo while performing their track together.

But, despite rumours, it seems Del Rey has surprised fans once again after being spotted holding hands with an alligator tour guide reportedly named Jeremy Dufrene.

In a video taken at Leeds Festival by an unsuspecting fan, the singer could be seen holding hands with Dufrene as she made her way around backstage.

Photos posted online suggest the couple were also seen shopping and eating at Harrods in London.

The pairing sparked some confusion among her fans, who suggested he perhaps doesn’t seem like the kind of man a world-famous singer would typically date.

Fans/sleuths on the Lana Del Rey subreddit deduced from Dufrene’s Instagram that the pair first met over five years ago when it appears Del Rey went on one of his boat tours .

Commenting on the couple, one fan wrote: “lol her taste in men never ceases to crack me up.”

Another said: “I love her but she really has the weirdest taste in men.”

Someone else argued: “It’s so iconic to me how she’s never looked as good as she’s looking now and has never been as successful but she still chooses to date the most random guy ever.”

