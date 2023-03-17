Ben Affleck finally reveals what he actually said to Jennifer Lopez at Grammys

Ben Affleck has revealed what he and Jennifer Lopez were actually talking about during their infamous viral Grammys moment - which had the public thinking they argued.

However, it turned out Affleck was pranking Lopez, after Trevor Noah came and sat next to them at the show.

"I leaned into her and I was like: ‘As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor'", he explained.

"She goes: ‘You better f****** not leave.’ That’s a husband-and-wife thing.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters