Lewis Capaldi called up a fan – but it didn't go as planned

Lewis Capaldi rang a fan to thank her for downloading his latest single, but the phone call took a hilarious - albeit brief - turn.

The Scotsman has released two songs so far off his upcoming second album "Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent," the first being 80s-inspired track Forget Me and his latest single, the emotional ballad Pointless.

Capaldi decided to thank lucky fans who downloaded Pointless and the singer filmed himself calling a fan called Lily - however, it was a short conversation.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Posting on his social media platform, the 26-second clip showed Capaldi in the corner with his screen displayed as he said: "Right, calling people who have downloaded my new single to thank them - this is Lily."

The line begins to ring as viewers waited to see if she picked up the phone.

"Come on Lily, answer the phone to me," he added.

Lily did in fact answer the phone (eventually), and said yes when Capaldi asked her to confirm her identity.

@lewiscapaldi a humbling experience x #handsomecelebrity #lewiscapaldi #kingoftiktok

Capaldi then asked: "Lily, who is your favourite singer," no doubt hoping Lily would say his name.

But it seems Lily didn't recognise the singer's Scottish accent and she promptly hung up on the conversation - much to Capaldi's disappointment.

"Oh she hung up, obviously it must be Ed Sheeran," he joked.

On social media, people were amused by the clip as they commented their thoughts.

One person wrote: "Lily is now kicking herself when she sees this."

"Awww what a shame, she probably thought she had a dodgy caller lol," another person said.

Someone else added: "This guy is a national treasure."

In the post caption, Capaldi described the one-sided conversation as "A humbling experience x."

Hopefully, Lily isn't too disappointed as she is featured on Capaldi's social media.

Meanwhile, Capaldi has asked fans to call him and it's provided some hilarious responses - here are some of our favourites:

Fans respond after Lewis Capaldi asks them to call him Twitter/journo_sophie













Fans respond after Lewis Capaldi asks them to call him Twitter/blanca_sc06













Fans respond after Lewis Capaldi asks them to call him Twitter/llucebitch





Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent is to be released on May 19, 2023

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.