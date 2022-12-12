Lewis Capaldi gives Roman Kemp a sensual backstage massage and it's bizarre

Roman Kemp has shared the moment that he received a rather intense massage from Lewis Capaldi ahead of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball at the weekend, and it's both hilarious and slightly creepy.

"Christmas has come early for me!" the singer joked as he rubbed essential oils into the radio presenter's bare back.

The 26-year-old even dropped a joke fart, leaving Roman in hysterics.

The video was to promote the event at The O2 Arena, where Lewis performed on Saturday.

