Armie Hammer has finally spoken about the allegations that changed the course of his career in a new podcast episode with Louis Theroux - however, listeners have been left with one question about the exchange between the pair.

The 38-year-old has been largely out of the public eye over the last three years after accusations surfaced that included rape, and an interest in cannibalism. The claims were made alongside a series of Instagram messages a woman Hammer was allegedly involved in, one of which read: "I am 100% a cannibal. I want to eat you."

Hammer has previously repeatedly denied the accusations and said his relationships with women have been consensual. In a brief statement via his lawyer at the time, he called the allegations “bull*r**”. No charges were brought against him, but he lost a number of jobs as a result.

Dipping his toe back into public life, the Social Network actor launched his own podcast, Armie HammerTime, in 2024, but this week joined British journalism icon, Theroux, for a tell-all conversation about his past.

“Of all the text messages that were released, the person who released them – their side – was cut out of the entire conversation. It makes it look like I was just rambling to myself,” Hammer said of the text messages that ended his marriage.

He even addressed the question about the cannibalism claims head on, adding: “Did I ever have any intention of cutting anything off of anyone or eating anything off of anyone? No. There was never really anything that I wanted. Was it fun to joke about if I was stoned or drunk or like laughing as I was typing these messages? Sure.

“That’s where context comes in. You make jokes, I’m sure, with your friends that if I took your phone, and made them public, and removed your friend’s half of the jokes, you would probably be in hot water.”

“Does it make me a d***? Absolutely. I have no problem admitting that,” he revealed. “I was a d***. That’s not illegal.”

However, despite having a lack-of doubt that the conversation would come up with Theroux, Hammer made his feelings about it known.

"For me, a lot of these issues have been resolved, whether it be legally or within myself. A lot of those waters have settled. [Talking about them] stirs up the water again unnecessarily", he said.

Many who have watched the interview have praised Theroux for his no-nonsense approach to taking on Hammer (with some even suggesting it may have 'saved' his dwindling podcast), however, others have been left with one question for the well-respected broadcaster.

Why is he giving a platform to the disgraced actor?

"Louis Theroux i love you but i don't think the world needed to hear from Armie Hammer ever again", one fan posted on X after hearing the episode.

"Oh Louis, not loving the platforming of this one", someone else wrote.

"The girlies keep on going on Louis Theroux podcast and acting shocked when he goes for the gold lol! Yall know him better than that!", another responded to Hammer's surprise that Theroux was asking the tough questions.

However, others suggested Hammer was exactly the type of person Theroux needed on his show.

Another user chimed into the conversation: "Can't help but think you've missed the crux of Louis Theroux's work if you're annoyed at him 'platforming' someone."

The Louis Theroux Podcast is available to stream on Spotify now.

