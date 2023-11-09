Documentary maker Louis Theroux has responded to Piers Morgan's claims that he could "destroy" him in 30 seconds in a boxing match.

This all came about after a clip was shared on X/Twitter of Theroux's upcoming season 2 of Louis Theroux Interviews with the first episode being a chat with heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, which aired on Wednesday.

During the conversation, Joshua proposes that he could promote a fight between Theroux and Piers Morgan. Theroux seems to like the idea of taking on the outspoken TalkTV host and reckons he could "take him" if the fight happened.

Morgan wasn't prepared to accept this a responded by saying: "Have you lost your marbles, @louistheroux ? I’d destroy you in 30 seconds, you puny wastrel."

This was clearly all in good spirits as 53-year-old Theroux chimed back with: "I don't think you've got the cardio fitness, Piers, TBF. You'd gas out and after that I'd just be playing music on your chin like a boxing Beethoven."

Many onlookers backed Theroux to best 58-year-old Morgan in the theoretical contest.









Whether this would actually happen remains to be seen but the current trend of celebrity boxing matches featuring the likes of Logan Paul, Jake Paul, KSI and Tommy Fury are undoubtedly popular and bring in millions of viewers.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.