It was a dramatic evening for YouTube crossover boxing on Misfits’ Prime card on Saturday night, as KSI suffered a controversial loss to Tommy Fury, while Logan Paul’s bout against Dillon Danis ended with a disqualification for the jiu jitsu fighter and multiple security guards flooding the ring in the AO Manchester Arena.

Love Island star Fury, who defeated KSI’s rival Jake Paul earlier this year, was handed the win on judges’ scorecards by way of majority decision – a verdict which KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) branded “outrageous” and one he said he would appeal.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Fury said: “At the end of the day, KSI is a sore loser. He got beat, and that’s it, fair and square, on his own show … He needs to go back to the drawing board.

“If KSI wants another go, he’s going to have to sweeten up his attitude, because at the end of the day, it’s my turn, I’m head of this table now.

“Crossover boxing belongs to me – I beat Jake Paul, I beat KSI, the two frontrunners – I’m the head of this table now.”

Elsewhere, after a heated build-up to their fight saw Danis take several shots at Paul’s fiancée Nina Agdal on Twitter/X (to the point the Danish model has filed a lawsuit), their fight came to a shocking end when the mixed martial artist tried to perform the martial arts move known as the “guillotine” in a boxing match.

Security almost entered the ring after Danis lunged at Paul’s legs in the fight, but the real brawl happened when Danis attempted to pull off the illegal move, handing Paul the win.

In his post-match interview, the YouTuber called his opponent a “dirty, dirty human being” over the scandal, and went further on Twitter/X by saying there was “nothing to be proud about” in terms of the fight.

“That dude sucks, a real c***. I’m gonna go back to living my life but felt good to beat his ass for six rounds and let him embarrass himself,” he wrote.

Of course, a divisive decision in the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight set social media ablaze:

KSI has since taken to social media to comment further on the fight, writing on X on Sunday: “Appreciate all the kind messages from everyone. In the ring and watching it back I feel like I should have won.

“Either way I feel like I accomplished what I wanted to in the end. This little untalented nerd was able to go toe to toe with a professional boxer.

“Use me as the living proof that hard work and self-belief can get you anywhere in this life.”

