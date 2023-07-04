Machine Gun Kelly makes a fan's dream come true by punching him in the face

Machine Gun Kelly received an unusual request from a fan who asked the singer who was performing to punch him in the face.

In the clip shared on the 33-year-old's Instagram, Machine Gun Kelly was on stage at the Rock Werchter festival in Belgium on 1 July where he can be seen asking the fan: "Why do you want me to punch you in the face so bad?"

Good question - to which the fan simply replied: "I love you!"

Though Machine Gun Kelly did warn the guy that it could hurt as he told him: "I got rings on dude that s***'s gonna hurt."

"I don't know it's a lose/lose for me," he added. "I don't if I'm gonna do it, I'll consider it."

The video then cuts to Machine Gun Kelly who left the stage to go interact with the crowd and lifted the sign the fan-made to the camera that reads: "I just came from Mexico 4 u 2 punch me in the face."





And with that, he fulfilled the fan's request since he came all the way over from Mexico and Belgium for this - though mindful of his rings, the 'Emo Girl' singer landed a softer punch.

"I love you!" Machine Gun Kelly proceeded to scream afterwards.

For the post caption, the singer wrote: "making dreams come true."

In the comments section, fans appeared to be entertained by the interaction.

One person was inspired by a Mean Girls quote and said: “One Time Machine gun kelly punched me in the face… it was AWESOME

"Boy might be missing teeth and still be smiling," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Bro bouta file a life changing lawsuit."

"It’s the way he was happy as hell," a fourth person commented.

