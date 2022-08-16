Machine Gun Kelly gets fined almost $300,000 for over-running concert

Machine Gun Kelly will reportedly be fined a whopping $280,000 after he overran a concert.

The show in Cleveland continued around 40 minutes after curfew, when the singer (real name Colson Baker) told the crowd he was billed $70,000 for every 10 minutes over he went.

He nonchalantly continued to sip his wine, jokingly showing he didn't care about the cost.

"You know what I say to that?" he added, smashing the glass off his head. "We're not stopping this concert for s***...I'm rich, b****!"

