Machine Gun Kelly left covered in blood after smashing glass on his face at show

Machine Gun Kelly was left with blood dripping down his face after he smashed a champagne glass off his head at the premiere of new Disney+ documentary, Life in Pink.

While making a speech at the Catch Steakhouse afterparty, the singer shouted “I don’t give a s***,” before injuring himself with the glass.

“And this is where things turned…” he captioned an Instagram post alongside a clip of him covered in blood, performing “My Ex’s Best Friend”.

Life in Pink is now streaming on Hulu.

