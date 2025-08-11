Musician Maluma stops show to scold mother who brought one-year-old child to concert

A musician stopped his concert to scold a mother who brought a one-year-old baby along to the show.

Colombian rapper and singer, Maluma, was recently performing at a venue in Mexico when he halted the show to call the mother out.

At the show, which was one of three nights he was performing at the Palacio de los Deportes arena in Mexico City, Maluma stopped the concert and conversed with the fan about bringing their child and not providing ear protection for them.

“With all due respect… how old are they?” Maluma asked them. “A year old? Less? A year. Do you think it’s a good idea to bring a one-year-old baby to a concert where the decibels are this f***ing high? Where is the sound this loud?”

“That baby doesn’t even know what it’s doing here,” he continued. “Next time, protect their ears or something. For real. It’s heavy. It’s your responsibility. You’re waving them around like they’re a toy. That baby doesn’t want to be there, for real.”

He continued: “I’m telling you with all love and respect, now that I’m a father… [I] would never bring them to a concert. For the next time, be a bit more aware.”

The moment has gone viral online with many people agreeing.

“LITERALLLYYY THANK YOU. As someone who works concerts you would not believe how many damn babies I see at shows that they have no business taking babies to. (Also w/o proper ear protection is DIABOLICAL),” one viewer wrote.

Another wrote: “I’m with him and I support this. This is high key what being an ally to children should look like. Why would you bring a one year old to a concert? And on top of that no ear protection. Y’all are seriously such irresponsible parents bro.”

