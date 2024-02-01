Margot Robbie names the one person who should have been nominated following Oscars snub

Margot Robbie has finally shared her thoughts on the Barbie movie being semi-snubbed at the Oscars this year.

“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed," the actor said during a panel at a special SAG screening on Tuesday (January 30), Deadline reported.



Robbie who played the iconic doll in the live-action film didn't receive a nomination nor did the film's director Greta Gerwig, although Ryan Gosling received a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his role as Ken, and America Ferrera was nominated for her first Oscar for Supporting Actress for her role as Gloria.

There is one person who Robbie believes should have been nominated for an Academy Award.

“Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is,” Robbie said. “But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

She also commented on the cultural impact the billion-dollar film had on all of us last year.

"I just suspect it’s bigger than us. It’s bigger than this movie, it’s bigger than our industry."

“We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact,” Robbie added. “And it’s already done that, and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”

Barbie has also been nominated for Best Picture, Costume Design, Production Design as well as Best Adapted Screenplay for Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.



Gosling also responded to Robbie and Gerwig missing out on a nomination in their respective categories with a statement where he said "...there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."

