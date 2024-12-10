Mariah Carey responds to AI speculation over her Spotify Wrapped message

Mariah Carey has taken to social media to deny that her Spotify Wrapped message to fans was AI-generated.

The highly-anticipated Spotify Wrapped was released last week where people got to see who their favourite artist of 2024 was, and musicians recorded messages thanking their top fans.

For Mariah's message, she was dressed in a festive costume ('tis the season after all).

"Thank you so much for listening to my music on Spotify, your support through the years is the greatest gift I could ask for," she said and noted how this year is the 30th anniversary of her album Merry Christmas and hinted at sharing new music "soon".

But the video sparked speculation that the singer used AI, with people pointing to her mannerisms as well as how she delivered the message and shared their thoughts online.





















It seems Mariah has seen the AI allegations and has taken to X, formerly Twitter, to shut those rumours down, and has put people's presumptions down to "bad lighting and a red lip".

"Bad lighting and a red lip have you all thinking this is AI?? There’s a reason I’m not a fan of either of those things! About to celebrate #Christmastime with my Boston #lambily," she posted.

Fans of Mariah loved the fact she clapped back at the accusations.

























Meanwhile, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Mariah's iconic festive tune, 'All I Want for Christmas Is You', it was re-released on December 6.

Elsewhere, why is Mariah Carey being sued for 'All I Want for Christmas is You'?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking