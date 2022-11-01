Mariah Carey announces it's officially 'Mariah season' in end-of-Halloween video

The Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, has announced it's officially the festive season with a new Instagram video which sees her recreate her iconic 'All I Want For Christmas' music video.

The pop icon is seen dressed as a witch riding a bicycle, when the festive version of herself announces "it's time" in her signature whistle tone, as the calendar flips over to 1 November.

Festive Mariah rides a reindeer as her hit 1994 song plays out in the background.

Merry Christmas everybody.

