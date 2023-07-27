Martin Scorsese acting like a 'silly goose' becomes TikTok’s unlikely new obsession

Martin Scorsese is one of Hollywood's best-known directors, but to his daughter Francesca he's a "silly goose," as her latest TikTok demonstrates.

In the brief clip, Francesca Scorsese showed the playful side to the 80-year-old filmmaker as the 23-year-old described her father as a "certified silly goose," using the hashtags "#trailer #martinscorsese #scorsese #bestdad #bestdadever #sillygoose."

At the beginning, she added a tweet to the video that read: "I wish ppl had a 30 sec trailer so I can see what I’m getting myself into [sic]."

A montage of different clips then played to the soundtrack of 'Candy' by Robbie Williams, these included Scorsese in his pyjamas playing with a group of dogs, holding a newborn pup, sticking his tongue to the camera on a private jet, having a laugh with his showbiz pals, and more.

Since sharing the amusing clips of the Goodfellas director, the TikTok has received 1.1m views, 185,000 likes and thousands of comments from people who loved seeing this side of Scorsese.





@francescascorsese He’s a certified silly goose. 🥹🤍#CapCut #fyp #trailer #martinscorsese #scorsese #bestdad #bestdadever #sillygoose

One person said: "His films vs him in real life. This is adorable. Legend!"

"More like martin sillysese!!" another person asked.

A third added: "Cutie patootie little silly guy very silly and funny adorable boy and very silly and funny cute guy."

"Omg love seeing this side of him hahah," a fourth person commented.

Someone else replied: "I need to stay on this side of Marty-tok."

It's not the first time Scorsese has featured on his daughter's TikTok after Francesca hilariously tricked him into holding an imaginary flea’s jacket in another viral video last year.

He also made another appearance in a different video back in 2021 where he was grilled by Francesca on the purpose of different beauty and hygiene products.

Martin Scorsese has three daughters, his eldest Cathy Scorsese from his first marriage to Laraine Marie Brennan, followed by his second child, Domenica Scorsese from his second marriage to Julia Cameron, and then his youngest child Francesca Scorsese to his fifth and current spouse Helen Morris.

