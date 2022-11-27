I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here viewers were almost given a severe flashback to the summer of 2021 after Matt Hancock was voted off the show and was greeted by his partner Gina Coladangelo.

Despite the controversy of him entering the jungle and the continued debate around him participating in the show, Hancock managed to last until the final three and was the first to go on the final show, losing out on the top two spot to Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and former England footballer Jill Scott.

As is routine on I'm A Celebrity, the Hancock had a quick chat with Ant and Dec where he spoke about the stick that he received from the other celebrities in the game and why he decided to go on the show.

However, the really eye-opening moment was when he was reunited with Coladangelo, the woman he was infamously caught having an affair with and breaking Covid guidelines leading to him resigning as health secretary.

For those who might not remember the leaked CCTV footage saw Hancock give Coladangelo a very passionate kiss and get quite handsy with his aide, who he had known since university.

Back to the present and when Hancock saw Coladangelo he almost engaged in an equally passionate kiss and the less said about his hands the better.

