Maura Higgins shares she's been celibate 'for a whole year'

Maura Higgins has revealed she’s spent the past year celibate, opening up in the wake of her dramatic exit from The Traitors US.

The former Love Island star has made waves across the pond, recently appearing on the American reality hit alongside the likes of Lisa Rinna, Porsha Williams, Caroline Stanbury – and of course, Rob Rausch.

Higgins built a friendship with Rausch on the show, with both making it all the way to the finale. It was then that the 27-year-old revealed to Higgins he was actually a traitor.

Now, in the wake of the show, Higgins spoke to Elite Daily, candidly admitting she "doesn't trust men anyway".

Reflecting on Rausch's traitor revelation, she said: "If I wasn't used to that kind of guy, I reckon I would've been crying, storming out, never speaking to him again".

She also revealed her "severe trust issues" stem from being cheated on by most of her ex-partners.

"That's the reason I've been celibate for a whole year," she quipped.

However, Rausch had promised Higgins a Hermes Birkin bag. And true to his word, he delivered.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Rausch appeared wearing white gloves, holding the Hermes box Higgins had been hoping for.

"See, this is my win," she added, visibly ecstatic as he revealed the bag from her wish list. "I knew I'd have my moment."

