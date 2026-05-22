Trump claims he would have won California if 'Jesus Christ' was counting the votes

Donald Trump is accused of being “delusional” by critics after suggesting he would have won the vote in California if “ Jesus Christ ” was counting the votes.

For many months now, questions about the cognitive health of the US president have swirled – concerns that are not helped by some of the bizarre things he says and posts online to his Truth Social page.

Remarks that the president made as he spoke to the press recently only fuelled the flames after he repeated the conspiracy of mail-in voting fraud and suggested it caused him to lose the 2024 presidential election vote in California, a strongly blue state, to Kamala Harris.

“We have a rigged vote out there, that’s the problem,” Trump claimed. “The votes are rigged. You have a really rigged vote in California. They have all the mail-in ballots, everything else. Very hard to win because the elections are very dishonest.

“If we had Jesus Christ come down and count the votes, I would’ve won California because I do great with Hispanics. But it’s a rigged vote.”

“Why should anyone believe a single word out of this man's mouth when he says things like this?” one person asked.

Another said: “Delusional”

Someone else pointed out: “Quick reminder that if Trump genuinely believed in God, he wouldn't say things like this.”

Another argued: “We’ve set the bar beneath the ground. There’s just no bottom.”





Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.